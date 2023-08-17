Govt examining draft guidelines on 'dark patterns' submitted by task force

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 17-member Task Force, which was set up to frame draft guidelines to stop the menace of "dark patterns" by online players, has submitted its report and the same is being examined by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Dark patterns are the tactics used by online players to deceive customers or manipulate their choices.

The Task Force that was constituted on June 28, submitted the draft guidelines to the nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry on August 14.

"The ministry is examining the draft guidelines and will notify soon," a senior government official told PTI.

In the draft guidelines, the Task Force has clearly defined "dark patterns" which are against the interest of consumers and should not be used by online platforms. The draft guideline also classified different forms of "dark patterns' that are in use on various e-platforms.

These guidelines were finalised after an elaborate discussion with representatives of Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Ola Cabs, Swiggy, Zomato, Ship Rocket, Go-MMT, and Nasscom, who were members of the Task Force.

"The entire industry is on board on this issue," the official added.

Right now, dark patterns have been noticed as part of misleading advertisements. PTI LUX DRR