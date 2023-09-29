Govt exempts Bangalore rose onion from export duty

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The government on Friday exempted export of Bangalore rose onion from duty, subject to certain conditions.

The Finance Ministry issued a notified granting exemption from export duty on Bangalore rose onion provided that the exporter furnishes a certificate from the state horticulture commissioner, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose Onion to be exported.

In August, the government had imposed 40 per cent duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in local market. PTI JD CK CK