Govt exempts non-basmati rice from export duty, cuts levy on parboiled rice to 10 pc

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The government has exempted non-basmati white rice from export duty, while reducing the levy on parboiled rice to 10 per cent.

The duty cut comes within a fortnight of the government removing the minimum export price on basmati rice.

In a notification issued late Friday, the revenue department under the finance ministry said it has also reduced export duty on husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10 per cent.

The export duty on these varieties of rice, as well as non-basmati white rice, was 20 per cent so far.

These duty changes are effective from September 27, 2024, the notification said.

Earlier this month, the government scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income.