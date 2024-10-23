Govt exempts parboiled rice, husked brown rice from export duty

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The government has exempted parboiled rice and husked (brown) rice from export duty.

Advertisment

Export duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to 'nil' on parboiled rice, husked (brown) rice and rice in the husk (paddy or rough), said a late night notification issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

The duty cuts are effective from October 22.

Sources said Election Commission's clearance has been obtained on this duty cut, subject to the condition that no political mileage is derived out of the same.

Advertisment

Jharkhand and Maharashtra are going to polls next month.

Last month, the government had exempted non-basmati white rice from export duty.

It had also reduced the levy on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10 per cent, from 20 per cent earlier.

Advertisment

Separately, the minimum export price for basmati rice was scrapped to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income. PTI JD HVA