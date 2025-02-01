Govt expects 33 pc lower revenue from telecom at Rs 82,443 cr in FY26

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government expects non-tax revenue collection from the telecom sector to be about Rs 82,443 crore for FY26, almost 33 per cent lower than the current fiscal.

It has also marginally tweaked the FY25 realisations for 'other communications services', pegging the revised estimates a tad higher at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, as against the originally expected 1.20 lakh crore.

According to the Budget documents, the estimates for FY26 have been set at Rs 82,442.84 crore, which is 33 per cent lower than FY25. PTI MBI DR