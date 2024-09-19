Govt expects higher kharif rice output despite rain damage: Chouhan

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The country's kharif (summer) rice production is expected to surpass last year's levels, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday, citing anticipated higher yields despite some crop damage from heavy rains.

"Rice sowing has progressed very well, thanks to good rainfall. Heavy rains in some areas like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have caused damage, but this will not bring down the production. Overall, rice production will be better than the last year," Chouhan told PTI on the sidelines of a press conference.

Kharif rice, harvested around November, accounts for about 70 per cent of India's total rice production. In the 2023-24 crop year (July-June), kharif rice production stood at 114.36 million tonne, as per the government's third estimate.

The minister reported that total rice acreage has increased by 1.64 million hectares to 41 million hectares as of last week.

Chouhan expressed optimism about overall kharif crop production, despite some damage to oilseed crops like soybean.

He noted improved sowing area for pulses, coarse cereals, and oilseeds compared to the previous year, with expectations of higher productivity due to the use of better crop varieties.

Earlier, while discussing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in its first 100 days, Chouhan emphasised the government's strategy to boost both farm production and farmers' income by ensuring assured procurement at minimum support prices (MSP).