Govt exploring alternative export markets to shield farmers from US tariff threats

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The government is actively exploring alternative export destinations and import substitution strategies to protect farmers from the impact of US tariffs, D K Yadava, Deputy Director General (Crop Science) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said on Monday.

"The government is trying to have all alternatives to protect the interests of farmers. As far as exports are concerned, the concerned ministries are already exploring alternative countries for the export of various commodities," Yadava said at a media briefing about the ongoing event 'Dialogue Next' organised by the US-based World Food Prize Foundation for the first time in India.

The remarks came in the backdrop of the Trump administration imposing a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering America.

On imports of genetically modified soybean and maize, as well as milk and milk products, Yadava said the government has "a very clear stand" and is identifying alternative import sources.

The official said efforts are underway to achieve self-reliance in commodities currently imported.

"In our own system also, we are trying to understand what sort of imports there are and how to become self-reliant. These decisions driven from the highest office of the country to all departments are ongoing so that we depend more on our own produced items and farmers can get good prices." Yadava said programmes discussed over the past two to three months have focused on achieving self-sufficiency in items where India depends heavily on the US and other countries.

"With all efforts and government policies currently under discussion, there will be no loss to farmers in any way, as the Prime Minister keeps reiterating. Our Minister also discusses these points regularly," he said.

The ICAR official assured that farmers' interests remain the top priority. "We are involved at various stages in giving input and participating in discussions. Definitely, farmers' interests are prime and other things will come after that." CIMMYT Director General Bram Govaerts, Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA) Managing Director B M Prasanna and World Food Prize Foundation Senior Director (Strategic Communications) Nicole Barreca Prenger were present at the briefing. PTI LUX DRR