Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas till Feb 2025

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The government has extended the import of yellow peas without duty and MIP (minimum import price) till February next year.

However, the imports are subjected to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect, for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (Shipped on Board) is issued on or before February 28, 2025.

"Import of yellow peas...is free without the MIP condition and without port restriction, subject to registration under online import monitoring system, with immediate effect, for all import consignments where the bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before February 28, 2025," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification. PTI RR BAL BAL