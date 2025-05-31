Govt extends duty-free import of yellow peas till March 2026

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The government on Saturday extended the import of yellow peas without duty and MIP (minimum import price) till March 2026.

Previously, the government had extended the policy till May 31, 2025.

"Import of yellow peas... is free without MIP condition and without port restriction, subject to the registration under online import monitoring system, with immediate effect, for all import consignments where bill of lading (shipping on board) is issued on or before March 31, 2026," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, the imports are subjected to registration under online Import Monitoring System, with immediate effect, for all import consignments where Bill of Lading (Shipped on Board) is issued on or before March 2026.

India's yellow peas imports stood at 30 lakh tonnes out of 67 lakh tonnes of overall pulses imported during 2024. PTI RR DRR