Govt extends exemption from quality norms compliance for certain steel, stainless steel grades until March

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The government has extended the deadline for the rollout of mandatory quality norms for the import of certain steel and stainless products until March 2026, in a bid to ensure the availability of critical steel products.

A quality control order (QCOs) prevents non-BIS-compliant steel products from entering the Indian market.

The Ministry of Steel had earlier granted exemption from mandatory compliance with the Quality Control Order for specified steel products for imports until October 31, 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said, "The exemption has been extended to imports with Bill of Lading having shipped on board date on or before 31.03.2026." Exemption has also been extended on three Indian Standards (IS) applicable to stainless steel flat products—IS 6911, IS 5522 and IS 15997, till March 2026 from December 31, 2025.

The move is aimed at preserving the interests of stakeholders and ensuring steady market availability of critical steel products as domestic production capacities scale up in line with national self-reliance objectives, it stated.

The Ministry said it has taken the move after reviewing the concerns of industry participants.

In a separate statement, the Ministry announced easing rules for the import of grades which are not covered under the QCOs after recommendations of a high-level committee.

"Based on the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR), it has been decided that steel grades not covered by any QCO will no longer require clarification or NOC from the Ministry of Steel," the statement said. PTI ABI MR MR