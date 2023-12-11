Govt extends export ban on de-oiled rice bran till March 2024

New Delhi: The government has extended the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a major ingredient in preparation of cattle and poultry feed, till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

Advertisment

It was first banned in July this year.

"Export prohibition of de-oiled rice bran is extended till March 31, 2024," the directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification.

According to experts, rise of prices of the feed is one of the major reasons for increasing milk prices in the country and putting a ban on the exports can help increase availability of the product in the domestic market, thereby containing rates.

However, Solvent Extractors Association of India had earlier asked the government to reconsider its decision on banning the exports as the move is likely to have minimal impact on the prices of cattle feed and milk.

As per estimates, in cattle feed, about 25 per cent rice bran extraction is used.