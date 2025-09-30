Govt extends export benefits under RoDTEP scheme till Mar 2026

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The government on Tuesday announced the extension of fiscal benefits under the RoDTEP scheme for exports for six more months till March 2026.

The scheme ended on September 30 this year.

The scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) provides for the refund of taxes, duties and levies, which incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state, or local level.

Launched in January 2021, the scheme was valid till September 30.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notification, said exporters of Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export Oriented Units (EOUs) and entities in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will also avail the scheme benefits till March next year.

"The RoDTEP scheme stands extended and shall be applicable for eligible exports from domestic tariff area, AA, SEZ and EOU units up to March 31, 2026," it added.

The revised rates under the scheme will continue to apply for all export items, it said.

The rates of refund of taxes range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan said the timely extension has removed the uncertainty, which was weighing on the exporting community.

"This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence.

"The scheme has been instrumental in making Indian exports competitive by neutralising the incidence of non-creditable taxes and duties, and its continuation will help exporters sustain momentum in the current challenging global trade environment," he added.

India's exports grew by 6.7 per cent to USD 35.1 billion in August, while imports declined by 10.12 per cent to USD 61.59 billion.

The extension of the scheme is key as the country's exports to its largest destination, the US, are being affected due to a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. PTI RR BAL BAL