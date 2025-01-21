Govt extends free tur dal imports till March 2026

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The government has extended the free import for tur dal till March 31 next year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

"The free import policy of tur stands extended up to March 31, 2026," it said.

Products under the free category have no curbs on their imports.

The government had allowed the import of tur under the 'free category' from May 15, 2021. Subsequently, the free regime has been extended from time to time. PTI RR RR MR