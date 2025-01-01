Govt extends one-time special package up to Rs 3,850 cr for DAP fertiliser

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The government on Wednesday announced an extension of a one-time special package of up to Rs 3,850 crore to ensure farmers continue to get Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser at Rs 1,350 per bag of 50 kg.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The one-time special package for DAP was approved for the January-December 2025 period, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The move aims to ensure the sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to farmers. PTI LUX NKD LUX BAL