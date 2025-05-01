Govt extends Pradip Kumar Das tenure as IREDA CMD

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The government has extended the tenure of Pradip Kumar Das as Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA until further orders, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Das is completing his five-year tenure as the company's CMD on May 5, 2025, IREDA said in the filing.

"Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has informed that Pradip Kumar Das will continue to hold the post ... beyond 05.05.2025 to until further order," IREDA said.

Das assumed charge as CMD of IREDA on May 6, 2020.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is a non-banking financial institution under the MNRE.

Prior to joining IREDA, Das was serving Indian Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) as Director (Finance) and Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

He has also worked in various roles in companies like REC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), Bharat Heavy Plates and Vessels Ltd. (BHPV) and Kusum Products Ltd. (KPL). PTI ABI MR