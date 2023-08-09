Govt extends Prem Sagar Mishra tenure as South Eastern Coal Fields CMD

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government has extended the tenure of Prem Sagar Mishra as Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of South Eastern Coal Fields (SECL) till January 31, 2025.

Advertisment

The Director, Ministry of Coal has conveyed the approval of Appointment Committee of the Cabinet for extension of tenure of Mishra beyond August 19, 2023 till date of his superannuation till January 31, 2025, Coal India said in an order on Wednesday.

Based in Bilaspur, SECL with 67 blocks, is among the top three coal producing subsidiaries of Coal India.

In FY23, CIL's output was 703.21 MT, out of which SECL's contribution was 167 MT. PTI ABI RAM