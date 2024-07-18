Govt extends R P Goyal's additional charge as NHPC CMD by 3 months

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The government has extended the additional charge of Rajendra Prasad Goyal as NHPC CMD by three months, according to a regulatory filing.

His extension is with effect from June 1, 2024, NHPC said.

Goyal is Director of Finance at NHPC. He has been holding the additional charge of CMD since March 1, 2024.

The hydropower giant has been without a permanent Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) since Abhay Kumar Singh retired on August 31, 2022.

"It is to inform that Ministry of Power vide its order dated 18.07.2024 has, in anticipation of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC)’s approval, conveyed the approval of competent authority to extend the tenure of the additional charge to the post of CMD to Rajendra Prasad Goyal for a further period of three months w.e.f. 01.06.2024 till a full-time incumbent is appointed, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the company said. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU