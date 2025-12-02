Govt extends Sipan Garg's additional charge as SJVN Director

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said that the government has extended the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to Sipan Kumar Garg for three months.

Effective from Monday, Garg's extension is for a period of three months or till a full-time incumbent is appointed or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, SJVN said in an exchange filing.

He also holds the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of THDC India, an arm of NTPC Ltd.

Garg has over 24 years of experience in finance, accounts, taxation, and commercial functions in the power sector.

Based in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), SJVN is a leader in hydro power generation.