Govt extends time to export broken rice to Senegal

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The government on Thursday said exporters can ship broken rice to Senegal till February 28, according to a notification.

The Centre banned exports of broken rice on September 8, 2022, and then amended it on May 24 allowing shipments to countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government.

"Time period for export of broken rice to Senegal through NCEL (National Co-operative Exports Ltd) has been extended for one months upto February 28, 2025," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification. PTI RR TRB