Govt eyes record foodgrain output in 2025-26 Kharif season on good monsoon forecast: Chouhan

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) India is likely to achieve a new record in foodgrain production during the 2025-26 kharif season starting next month, buoyed by forecasts of above-normal monsoon rains, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

In an interview with PTI, Chouhan also called for stringent laws to curb the sale of fake and substandard pesticides, and better implementation of soil health cards to ensure balanced fertiliser use.

The minister, who is leading a 15-day nationwide Viksit Krishi Abhiyan (Developed Agriculture Campaign) across the country, said the outreach program ahead of kharif sowing would help refine policies and research plans to boost agricultural production.

According to the agriculture ministry's third estimate, India's foodgrain production hit a record 168.06 million tonnes in the 2024-25 kharif season. Kharif foodgrain output has risen 31.23 per cent since 2014-15.

"The ongoing campaign will help further boost agriculture production in the kharif season as we are trying to address farmers' concerns and educate them about new technologies and practices," Chouhan said.

During visits to 10 states so far, the minister said he learned from farmers that existing crop varieties in some areas have developed resistance to emerging pests. Farmers also raised concerns about fake pesticides and sought greater protection during price crashes.

Research plans and policies for short, medium and long-term implementation will be developed based on these inputs, he said.

"With these efforts, plus likely good monsoon, should help achieve a new record in kharif foodgrain production in 2025-26," Chouhan said.

Sowing of kharif crops like paddy begins in July with the southwest monsoon onset. Monsoon rains are projected to be normal this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an above-normal southwest monsoon for the entire 2025 season (June to September).

Monsoon's progress had stalled since May 26, and IMD forecasts that after a pause, the southwest monsoon is expected to revive between June 12 and 18, 2025, advancing into central and eastern India.

As farmers prepare their fields for kharif sowing, Chouhan said, farmers complained about substandard pesticides in the market.

"We need to frame a stringent law to address this. Now they get away with paying some penalty. We should come out with a strict law to punish those engaged in selling poor/substandard pesticides," he said.

On pulses and oilseed production, the minister said output has improved, but India still has far to go to achieve self-reliance and reduce import dependency.

The government is working with a mission approach, distributing better quality seeds and educating farmers on best practices while ensuring procurement. These efforts will be intensified to address yield gaps, he added.

To tackle per-hectare yield gaps, the government is identifying 100 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana scheme. "The contours of the schemes are getting ready and will be launched soon," Chouhan said. PTI LUX DR