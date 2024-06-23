Govt focus on capex accelerated pace of highway construction: MoS Road

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Given the thrust of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi on infrastructure creation, the pace of highway construction increased from 14 km per day before 2014 to 32 km per day now, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said on Sunday.

Recognising the importance of road connectivity on economic growth, the BJP-led NDA government accelerated the pace of highway construction, he said at an event hosted by Summit India here.

Apart from providing connectivity, he said highways bring economic prosperity and development for people in its vicinity.

The total length of national highways in India increased 60 per cent to 1,46,145 km till December 2023, from 91,287 km in 2014.

Talking about capital expenditure (capex) in the other sectors, he said, 75 new airports have been built in the last 10 years with a vision to bring air travel within the reach of a vast number of common citizens.

Capex-led growth pursued by the government in the last 10 years has made India the 5th largest economy in the world from 11th before 2014, he said. PTI DP TRB