Govt for enhanced export control of dual-use items: Official

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The government will ensure enhanced export control of dual-use items so that these do not fall into the hands of non-state actors and terrorists, Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi said on Friday.

Dual-use items are those which are used for civilian and non-civilian purposes.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Sarangi said India is now a part of several multi-lateral groupings like Australia Group.

"Enhanced export controls will ensure that these dual-use items do not fall into the hands of non-state actors and terrorists," he said.

Sarangi also said the DGFT prepares a special SCOMET (speciality chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies) list of dual-use items after inter-ministerial consultations.

"We have a strict regime of export controls of dual-use items. We also see the countries and the frequency at which these items are sent," he said.

Also at the same time, the government is taking steps to facilitate more exports of these dual-use items.

Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (Disarmament & International Security Affairs) Muanpuii Saiawi said that export control of dual-use items is a "challenging proposition" in the area of technology transfer.

"Partnership among the government, the industry and other stakeholders is vital in export control of dual-use items," she said virtually.

Saiawi said that India is committed to the non-proliferation of dual-use items and export controls play a key role to be aligned with international obligations.

"One of the highlights of the new foreign trade policy is its emphasis on expediting the SCOMET licencing process. It is an essential component of the nation's export control system to make sure that sensitive and dual-use goods are traded in accordance with India's obligation under several regimes, including Missile Technology Control Regime," Indian Chamber of Commerce former president Sanjay Budhia said. PTI DC BDC