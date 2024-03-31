Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The government has set up a task force to explore the use of biochar in steel production as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the steel industry.

According to official data, the domestic steel sector accounts for 12 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions with an emission intensity of 2.55 tonnes CO2 per tonne of crude steel compared to the global average of 1.9 tonnes CO2.

In March 2023, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia approved the formation of 13 task forces to identify action points for each aspect of green steel production and the adoption of sustainable manufacturing processes.

The 13 task forces were formed with a focus on various aspects of green steel production, including raw materials, technology, and policy frameworks, the minister said earlier.

The 14th task force has been constituted to further aid the carbon reduction practises in the domestic steel industry by the usage of biochar, according to a steel ministry document.

"Since biochar has also been identified as an important lever for the reduction of carbon emissions in the steel industry, the 14th Task Force on 'Use of Biochar and Other Relevant Products in Steel Making' was constituted on December 5, 2023," the ministry said.

Biochar is black carbon produced from biomass sources like agricultural waste products, among others.

Biochar manufacturing, using stainless steel chambers, is the future, offering non-corrosive (and) non-toxic sturdy material. Besides agriculture use, it can be input in an electric arc furnace," former steel secretary Aruna Sharma said.