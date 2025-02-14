Govt frames rules to obtain import permission for premium frozen duck meat

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The government has framed guidelines for obtaining import licence for premium frozen duck meat into the country.

According to a trade notice by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the importers can obtain authorisation from the directorate.

"Such importers must submit an undertaking that the imported product is destined for 3-star and above hotels, as notified by the Ministry of Tourism and will provide potential eligible establishments," it said.

The direct imports of this meat by hotels rated 3-star and above, as notified by the ministry, are permitted without authorisation.

As per the rules, the importer acting as a distributor/aggregator/supplier would have to maintain records of all such supplies made to 3-star and above hotels.

"For obtaining subsequent import authorisation, such importer shall provide evidence of supplies made to 3-star and above hotels with copies of GST invoice against the previous authorisations," it added.

Non-compliance with these norms may lead to actions as per applicable laws, the DGFT said.

India mainly imports this meat from Malaysia and Thailand. It was USD 0.3 million during April-November this fiscal against USD 0.49 million in 2023-24. PTI RR SHW SHW