Govt gets over Rs 3,400 cr dividend from NIIF and ECGC

New Delhi: The government has received over Rs 3,400 crore as dividend tranches from NIIF and ECGC.

The government has already mopped up Rs 5,200 crore as dividend from public sector companies so far in the current fiscal.

"Government has respectively received about Rs 3,031 crore and Rs 434 crore from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) and ECGC as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.