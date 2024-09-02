Govt gets Rs 2,413 cr dividend from BPCL

New Delhi: The government has received about Rs 2,413 crore in dividends from oil PSU BPCL, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Monday.

"Government has received about Rs 2,413 crore from BPCL as dividend tranche," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

In the current financial year 2024-25 so far, Rs 15,389.14 crore has been received through dividends from the CPSEs.

This includes Rs 5,091 crore from Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Rs 40 crore from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), Rs 554 crore from Power Finance Corp, and Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) as special dividend.

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to collect Rs 56,260 crore as dividends from public sector enterprises, up from Rs 50,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Separately, the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) paid a dividend of Rs 3,662.17 crore for FY24 last week.

This amount is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2,441.45 crore paid by LIC in March 2024.