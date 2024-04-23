Govt gets Rs 3,443 cr special dividend from TCIL

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The government has received Rs 3,443 crore as a special dividend from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Telecom.

The "Government has received about Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) as special dividend," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Established in 1978, TCIL is an engineering and consultancy and a profit-making organisation since its inception, as per its website.

In the current fiscal, the government has budgeted to get Rs 48,000 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). PTI JD JD SHW