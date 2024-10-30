Govt grants additional instalment for dearness relief to pensioners ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, the Union government on Wednesday issued an order for granting an additional instalment of dearness relief to pensioners.

The Union Cabinet had, on October 16, approved the additional instalment of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) at 3 per cent to central government employees as well as pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.

In pursuance, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has issued an order dated October 30, 2024 for all central government pensioners/family pensioners, the personnel ministry said in a statement.

Now central government pensioners, including family pensioners, will become entitled to higher amount of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the existing rate of 50 per cent to 53 per cent of their basic pension/family pension, according to the statement.

The hike, effective from July 1, enables pensioners to receive arrears on account of the increased allowances for the past four months. PTI AKV HVA