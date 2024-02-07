Govt has 4 proposals for semiconductor plants, 13 for chip assembly units

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The government has received four proposals for setting up semiconductor manufacturing plants and 13 for chip assemblies unit, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The proposals are in addition to a Rs 22,516-crore chip assembly plant being set up by US-based memory chip maker Micron, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha..

"Four proposals have been received for setting up semiconductor fabs and additional 13 proposals have been received for setting up compound semiconductor fabs and ATMP ( Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facilities," the minister said.

The government has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The programme aims to provide financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystems. PTI PRS ANB ANB