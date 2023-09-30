Govt has allocated Rs 100 cr for Aspirational Blocks Programme this fiscal: Official

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The government in this financial year has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), which aims to improve governance at the block level, in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, a top government official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The Aspirational Blocks Programme is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide programme on January 7.

"The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Aspirational Blocks Programme in 2023-24... We expect that all 500 backward blocks will reach the state average in terms of development," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Out of 500 aspirations blocks, 160 blocks are part of the 112 aspirational districts.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of blocks (68) under this programme, followed by Bihar (61) and Madhya Pradesh.

NITI Aayog would undertake ranking of Blocks every quarter based on their performance, the official added.

PM Modi on Saturday said the aspirational districts programme changed the lives of more than 25 crore people in 112 districts of the country and its success will now form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme.

Modi made the remarks as he launched a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Now, the success of the aspirational districts programme will form the basis of the aspirational blocks programme, he said. PTI BKS ANZ DRR