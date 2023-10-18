Advertisment
#Business

Govt hikes DA by 4% points for central govt employees, pensioners

NewsDrum Desk
18 Oct 2023
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The release of the additional instalment of dearness allowance and dearness relief will be applicable from July 01, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

