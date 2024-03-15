Govt hikes windfall tax on crude petroleum

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The government on Friday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 4,900 per tonne from Rs 4,600 per tonne.

The tax is levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil.

The new rates are effective from Saturday, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. PTI JD BAL BAL