Govt holds high-level meet on avian flu threat; experts call for enhanced surveillance

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Experts pitched for intensified surveillance and improved coordination to combat avian influenza at a high-level meeting convened by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Tuesday.

The brainstorming session held at Krishi Bhawan brought together specialists from various government bodies and research institutions to formulate strategies against the growing threat of bird flu.

The meeting underscored the urgency of addressing the avian influenza challenge, particularly in light of recent outbreaks that have highlighted the disease's potential to cross species barriers.

"The recent HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) outbreak in dairy cattle in the USA, with spillover to other mammals, underscores the pandemic potential of HPAI," an official statement said.

The expert panel recommended a multi-pronged approach, including intensified environmental surveillance, updated protocols, and enhanced coordination at the human-animal-wildlife interface.

The meeting emphasised the critical role of India's poultry sector in ensuring food security and driving economic growth while noting the threat posed by recurring HPAI outbreaks.

Experts stressed the need for a robust surveillance system capable of early detection and rapid response to potential outbreaks. The possibility of vaccination strategies was also discussed.

The outcomes of this high-level meeting are expected to shape India's approach to managing avian influenza and strengthening the resilience of its poultry sector.