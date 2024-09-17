Govt implements farmer-friendly policies, cuts export barriers in first 100 days: Coop Min Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The government has implemented several farmer-friendly policies in its first 100 days of the third term, focusing on improving agricultural productivity and exports, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the government has implemented policies worth Rs 15 lakh crore across 14 sectors in its first 100 days.

The minister highlighted key achievements in the farm sector, including the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"We have disbursed the 70th installment under PM-KISAN. So far, Rs 3 lakh crore has been disbursed to 12.33 crore farmers," Shah said.

The PM-KISAN offers an annual benefit of Rs 6,000, distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months, directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The minister said that farm policies are being implemented keeping in mind the welfare and prosperity of the farming community.

"This will help boost the country's foodgrains production and exports, thereby improving farmers' plight," he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmers, Shah said, "Compared to the UPA regime, the Modi government has procured more crops at MSP. This shows the NDA government is committed towards the farmers".

The minimum support price (MSP) for 2024-25 kharif (summer) crops has been hiked, he noted.

To boost ethanol production, the minister said sugar mills are being converted into multi-feed distilleries.

"Now, mills can make ethanol not only from sugarcane juice but also from maize. Ethanol will be made from maize when sugarcane juice is required for making sugar in the country. Ethanol from sugar juice will be made when there is higher sugar production," he explained.

In a move to support exports, the minister said the minimum export price (MEP) on onion and basmati rice has been scrapped.

These policies are part of the government's broader strategy to enhance farmer welfare and boost India's agricultural exports, Shah said. PTI LUX BAL BAL