Govt imposes ban on imports of cheap Glufosinate Technical herbicide

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The government has imposed a ban on imports of a certain kind of herbicide - Glufosinate Technical - priced lower than Rs 1,289 per kg to help promote domestic manufacturing.

Glufosinate is a kind of herbicide used to control weeds.

"The import policy of Glufosinate Technical...is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited'. However, import shall be free if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is Rs 1,289 or above per Kg," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

It added that the order will be effective from January 25, 2024.