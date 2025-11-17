Govt imposes import curbs on certain platinum jewellery

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The government on Monday imposed import curbs on certain types of platinum jewellery till April next year.

In September, the government imposed restrictions on imports of certain silver jewellery till March 31 next year.

The move was aimed at curbing imports of silver in the name of unstudded jewellery from Thailand. India has a free trade agreement with Asean (Association of SouthEast Asian nations). Thailand is a member of this 10-nation group.

The import policy of platinum jewellery "is revised from Free to Restricted, with immediate effect till April 30, 2026", the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in the latest notification.

Importers now need a licence from the DGFT to import these goods. PTI RR HVA