Govt imposes import curbs on certain silver jewellery till March next year

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The government on Wednesday imposed import restrictions on certain silver jewellery till March 31 next year, according to a notification.

The move was aimed at curbing imports of silver in the name of unstudied jewellery from Thailand. India has a free trade agreement with Asean (Association of SouthEast Asian nations). Thailand is a member of this-10 nation group.

"Import policy has been amended from free to restricted with immediate effect till March 31, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Goods under the restriction category need a licence from the government. PTI RR TRB TRB