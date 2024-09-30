Govt imposes mandatory quality norms for screws

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The government has imposed mandatory quality norms for certain types of screws to curb the import of sub-standard goods, boost domestic manufacturing and ensure consumer safety.

A notification 'Cross Recessed Screws (Quality Control) Order' was issued in this regard by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on September 17.

Under the order, the item cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

The order outlines 14 Indian standards for various types of screws and will come into effect six months post-notification for large and medium-scale manufacturers, including foreign manufacturers.

In order to enable ease of doing business, several relaxations have been introduced in the QCO. It included exemption to goods imported as a part of any finished goods or sub-assembly or component; and exemption to products imported by domestic manufacturers for making products for export.

Further, exemption has also been given for goods imported up to 200 kilograms for the purpose of research and development by manufacturers of crossed recessed screws (OEMs) per year and such imported goods shall not be sold commercially and can be disposed of as scrap.

The QCO on screws is one of the many initiatives for quality ecosystem development, attracting investments and fostering entrepreneurial talent that places paramount importance on product quality.

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times of the value of goods or articles.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

QCOs are issued in accordance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade. The DPIIT has been issuing QCOs since 1987, covering 81 such orders for over 330 products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, including goods like cement, LPG gas stoves, pressure cookers, air conditioners and refrigerators.

Welcoming the move, Northern India Screw Manufacturers and Traders Association President Vishal Mahajan said that it would help cut imports of sub-standard screws from China. India was importing 10-12,000 tonne.

The government in January imposed a ban on imports of these screws priced lower than Rs 129 per kg.