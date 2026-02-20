Govt in advanced stage of finalising new industrial policy: Punjab Industry Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday said the state government is in the advanced stages of finalising a new industrial policy, aimed at catalysing next-generation manufacturing and technology-led investments.

"The new policy will provide competitive fiscal incentives, plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, sector-specific parks, faster clearances and logistics efficiency, along with strong policy support for sunrise sectors such as defence manufacturing, electric mobility, advanced materials, renewable energy and high-end engineering," he said.

Special focus is being laid on promoting value-added manufacturing, boosting exports and creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab, said Arora.

The minister on Friday held a meeting with leading industrialist Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, in Mumbai, said an official statement.

During the meeting, Sajjan Jindal announced an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the steel sector at Rajpura and conveyed the JSW Group's intent to explore additional investments across its diversified verticals in Punjab, said the statement.

Arora said the proposed investment would significantly strengthen the state's manufacturing base, deepen the steel value chain and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to industry, Arora stated it will provide every possible support, handholding and fast-track clearances for the proposed JSW projects.

Punjab is committed to ensuring reliable power supply, improved logistics infrastructure and a responsive governance framework so that industries can set up and expand with ease, said the minister. PTI CHS RHL MR