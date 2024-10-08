Govt includes more goods under global authorisation for intra-company transfer

New Delhi, Oct 8 ( PTI) The government on Tuesday included more dual use goods like certain software and technology items under the purview of global authorisation for intra-company transfer in 41 countries.

Dual use goods have both industrial and military uses and fall in the special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies (SCOMET) category.

The countries for which the easing is done includes Russia, the UK and the US.

In a public notice, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the coverage of items under the Global Authorization for Intra-Company Transfer (GAICT) policy for export/re-export of goods including software and technology under the purview of SCOMET "has been expanded and new items have been brought under the liberalised policy to facilitate the Intra Company Transfer of SCOMET items" to specified nations only.

Source code for hybrid integrated systems, certain processing equipment, technology required for the development or production of gas turbine engine components or systems, counter IED (improvised explosive device) equipment and related equipment, towed acoustic hydrophone arrays, materials designed for absorbing electromagnetic radiation, or intrinsically conductive polymers, and certain laminates are included in the revised list.

The DGFT said that it has amended a provision of Handbook of Procedures 2023 in this regard.