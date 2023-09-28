Govt inks 8 MoUs with IBM to provide curated courses for youth in future-ready skills

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Agencies of the ministries of education and skill development and entrepreneurship have signed eight agreements with IBM under which curated courses will be provided to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.

Advertisment

Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the signing of the MoUs on Wednesday.

"The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cyber-security, cloud computing and professional development skills," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

Speaking at the MoU signing event, Pradhan said that India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today's modern workforce.

Advertisment

"This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a 'Skilled India' and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM SkillsBuild platform," the minister stressed.

He said the partnerships will go a long way in making our learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of the society.

The collaboration between IBM and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship spans across three core levels of education.

Advertisment

IBM will provide access to digital content from IBM SkillsBuild for high school students, teachers, and trainers on cutting-edge skills in schools identified by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). This program will be offered online, via webinars and in-person workshops conducted by IBM's CSR implementation partners.

In addition, IBM will refresh CBSE's AI curriculum for Grades 11 and 12, develop a cyber skilling and blockchain curriculum for high school students to be hosted on IBM SkillsBuild.

IBM will continue its partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and work closely with the Directorate General of Training and state vocational education and skilling departments to onboard job seekers, including long-term unemployed, and school dropouts to IBM SkillsBuild and enable them to gain the technical and professional skills required to re-enter the workforce. PTI RSN RSN MR