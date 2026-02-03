Govt inks pact for setting up Bharat Container Shipping Line

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The government on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for setting up of Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) for building an integrated container ecosystem in the country.

The pact for BCSL aligns with the spirit of the Rs 10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS) over the next five years, as announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the government said in a statement.

The scheme aims to establish a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, supporting the rapid growth of containerised cargo, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the value of international trade.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, JNPA, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister for Railways, I&B and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, signalling a coordinated push across shipping, ports & rail-linked logistics, it said.

India aims to achieve an annual domestic manufacturing capacity of approximately one million TEUs over the next decade.

Besides, a separate tripartite MoU was also signed for financing the Outer Harbour Project at VO Chidambaranar Port Authority between VOCPA, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), and SMFCL, it said.

This MoU provides for joint funding of up to Rs 15,000 crore for eligible projects aimed at port capacity expansion under the Sagarmala Programme and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, according to the statement.

The financing framework focuses on debt funding for breakwater construction and allied onshore-offshore facilities, primarily through a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), it said.

"The Bharat Container Shipping Line ...will anchor India's container trade in Indian hands, while the Outer Harbour financing strengthens our port backbone. It is likely to play a multiplier role to enhance our strategic and commercial presence in global maritime trade," Sonowal said.

According to Vaishnaw, with the new shipping and container line being developed in partnership with CONCOR, the country can build a robust, world-class container ecosystem with investments of about Rs 15,000 crore.

"Following our initiatives in shipbuilding, financial assistance, ship recycling, and broader maritime development, the launch of this container line is a strong next step," said Vaishnav. PTI IAS HVA