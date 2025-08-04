Govt inspecting books of Colliers Int'l (India) Property Services: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Monday said inspection is underway of the books of Colliers International (India) Property Services Ltd.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra told the Lok Sabha that the services of Colliers International (India) Property Services as a valuer of structures related to the Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12 were terminated due to deficiency in services by the NHAI on April 10, 2015.

"The said firm was also debarred for any on-going / future projects of NHAI in the State of West Bengal in January, 2018. Further, on examination of three years Directors' Report for the FY 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 no such instance has been disclosed / reported in the Board's Report to the members of the company," he said in a written reply.

Under the jurisdiction of NHAI, the minister said that no work was allotted to the company from 2014 to March 2025.

"Further, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an Inspection under section 206(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 on 30.03.2024 which is underway," he added.

Under Section 206, the ministry has the power to inspect the books of a company and conduct inquiries.

The minister was responding to queries, including whether the government has initiated any review of monitoring, observation or compliance of the working of the company in view of the complaints received/lodged. PTI RAM SHW