Govt invites applications for setting up food testing labs under PMKSY

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has invited proposals from entrepreneurs for setting up food testing labs with NABL accreditation under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The proposals are invited under the Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FSQAI) component of PMKSY, a ministry statement said on Monday.

The applications must be submitted as per the November 12 scheme guidelines. The deadline for submission is January 20, 2026.

The applications will be considered only online through www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in under the relevant section of PMKSY.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on December 2.