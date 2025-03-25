Govt invites applications for two member posts at National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Consumer Affairs Ministry has invited applications to fill two member vacancies in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Candidates must apply through https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc and the deadline for submission is April 23, an official statement said.

Applicants must send the online submitted application with prescribed documents to the Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

A Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021, will scrutinise applications based on candidate qualifications and experience, shortlist candidates for personal interaction and make final selections through comprehensive evaluation.

Interested candidates can find detailed guidelines on the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, Tribunals (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, and Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules.

Appointment terms and conditions will be governed by the Tribunal Reforms Act and related rules.