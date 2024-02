Govt invites fresh applications for giving import permission for muskmelon seeds

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The government on Wednesday invited fresh applications from importers for giving licence for imports of 1,200 tonnes of muskmelon seeds.

India has capped imports of muskmelon seeds at 1,200 tonnes and an authorisation or licence is required for its imports.

"The imports of muskmelon seeds shall not exceed 1,200 metric tonnes. Imports shall be permitted up to August 31, 2024 and shall be allowed to importers on actual user basis only.

"Accordingly, DGFT invites fresh applications for authorisation for restricted import for muskmelon seeds," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

The deadline for submitting online applications is February 22.

Only one application for import will be considered against one import-export code, and the applicant will be required to submit a valid chartered accountant certificate certifying the imports and the volume of processed seeds in their own manufacturing units for 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 (till the date of this public notice), the DGFT said.

In a separate notice, the DGFT said the imports of watermelon seeds shall not exceed 33,800 tonnes and the imports will be permitted up to August 31, 2024.

It will also be allowed on an actual user basis only.

"Accordingly, DGFT invites fresh applications for authorisation for restricted import for watermelon seeds with effect from the date of this public notice and not later than February 22," it said. PTI RR TRB TRB