Govt invites online applications to fill up two members' posts at NCDRC

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The government has invited applications to fill up two vacancies for the post of members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

NCDRC is an appellate authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to hear various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act. The Commission is headquartered in New Delhi.

The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited applications only through online mode by November 29, an official statement said.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, it said.

The Search-Cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post will scrutinise the applications and shortlist candidates for personal interaction.

The final selection will be on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction, the statement added.