Govt invites proposals to set up CoE under National Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The government has invited proposals to set up a centre for excellence under the Research and Development (R&D) Scheme of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The objective is to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) to foster innovation and promote sustainability, thereby enhancing energy independence in the long term, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

These CoEs will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by advancing green hydrogen production, storage and utilisation technologies, it added.

The call for proposals (CfP) was issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on November 4.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30 to set up 5 metric million tonne of green hydrogen capacity. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL