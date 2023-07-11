Govt issues draft notification for mandating air condition systems in truck cabins

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The government on Tuesday issued the draft notification mandating installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks, a move which will improve working conditions of truck drivers in India.

The draft notification seeks to mandate installation of air-conditioning system in cabins of motor vehicles belonging to categories N2 and N3, manufactured from January 1, 2025 onwards.

"The performance testing of the cabin fitted with air-conditioning system shall be as per IS 14618: 2022, as amended from time to time," the notification dated July 10 said.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has also asked for comments/ suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days from the date of notification.

On July 6, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks being approved.

"Approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3. Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety," the Union minister for road, transport and highways said.

This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue, Gadkari said.

Last month, the minister said truck drivers play a key role in the transport sector which is one of the most important areas for India, and there is a need to address issues regarding their working conditions and state of mind.

Air-conditioned cabins for trucks will soon be made mandatory, Gadkari had said.

Lamenting that truck drivers have been forced to work in extreme heat conditions, the minister had said that he has been pushing for air-conditioned cabins for truck drivers for a long time even as "some people objected to it saying it will increase costs" of vehicles. PTI ABI HVA