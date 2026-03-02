Govt issues guidelines for implementing mandatory 150-hour on-job training for ITI trainees

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has issued detailed guidelines regarding the implementation of a mandatory provision of 150 hours of on-the-job training or group project for trainees at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Craftsmen Training Scheme.

DGT comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In the traditional training system, trainees primarily receive instruction using tools and machines available within ITI campuses. This limits their exposure to modern and emerging industrial technologies.

As a result, many trainees require additional on-the-job training after joining the industry. In view of the rapidly evolving industrial landscape and continuous technological advancements, strengthening industry-integrated training has become essential.

"In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, DGT has restructured CTS qualifications. The annual training duration has been reduced from 1,600 hours to 1,200 hours. In addition, a mandatory provision of 150 hours of OJT or Group Project has been introduced to ensure that trainees gain real industrial exposure," an official statement said.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stated, "The mandatory 150 hours of structured on-the-job training or group project for ITI trainees is a significant reform to enhance the quality and relevance of vocational education.

"In a rapidly evolving industrial landscape, classroom learning alone is not enough. Real workplace exposure builds practical competence, confidence and professionalism. This step will deepen industry-institution linkages and ensure that our youth are truly job-ready and future-ready." The primary objective of the training or group project is to strengthen the employability of ITI trainees by aligning their skills with actual industry requirements.

It will enhance collaboration between industries and ITIs, ensuring that training programs remain updated in accordance with current industry needs.

"This initiative will help trainees integrate smoothly into the workforce and adapt better to workplace environments. It will also ensure continuous assessment of their skills in real industrial settings so that their competencies develop in line with industry standards," the statement said.

Under this provision, it is mandatory for every trainee to undergo on-the-job training or, where it is not feasible, to complete a project related to their respective trade.

Trainees will become eligible for on-the-job training or project work only after completing a minimum of three months of training in the ITI.

The training will be conducted under the guidance of industry mentors, and their performance will be regularly evaluated. Additionally, the on-the-job training will be incorporated as an important parameter in the data-driven grading methodology in the future.

For trainees studying under the Dual System of Training (DST) mode, mandatory project work has been provided in place of on-the-job training, as they already undergo industry training.

The Craftsmen Training Scheme, launched in 1950, is a well-established initiative aimed at creating a skilled workforce in the country. PTI RSN TRB